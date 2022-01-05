Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of MACF opened at GBX 134 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.47 million and a P/E ratio of 15.95. Macfarlane Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82.20 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.97).

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

