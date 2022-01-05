M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 307,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 277,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 32.0% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 185,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

