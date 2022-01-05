Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.82

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 4441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

