Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of LHDX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,801. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

