Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 37.44 and last traded at 37.59. 180,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,475,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at 39.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 37.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 42.91.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,485,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

