LTC Properties, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 145.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

NYSE LTC opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LTC Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of LTC Properties worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

