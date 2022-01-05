Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 120,502 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120,502 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 350.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.6% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 121,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

