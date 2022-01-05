Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $22,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $334.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.42. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.78.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

