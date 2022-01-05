Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 206,380 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 301.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hess worth $21,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hess by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after buying an additional 173,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after buying an additional 247,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.83 and a beta of 1.99. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

