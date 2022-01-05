Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $16,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,583,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.43.

Shares of TROW opened at $195.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

