Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $18.05 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 890.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $524.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

