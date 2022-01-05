Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 143,454 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4,155.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Seagen worth $24,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after buying an additional 160,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after buying an additional 302,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,638,000 after buying an additional 279,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,295,000 after buying an additional 338,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.92.

Shares of SGEN opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.84 and a 200 day moving average of $161.23. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,323 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $198,251.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,264,352. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

