Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.81. 141,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.30. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.