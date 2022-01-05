Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $104.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $85.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.24. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 72.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 22.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Logitech International by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 531.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after buying an additional 124,139 shares in the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

