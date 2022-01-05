LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,757.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $901,368.94 and $2,757.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 43% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,700,746 coins and its circulating supply is 50,487,970 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

