Litecoin Plus (LCP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $117.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $93,269.60 and $117.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,415.11 or 0.99987205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00089290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00035496 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.47 or 0.01032878 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00026826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.