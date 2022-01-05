Lincoln National Corp Has $350,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 848.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $264.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.70 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.