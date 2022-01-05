Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,117 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

BATS:PTLC opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45.

