Lincoln National Corp Acquires 728 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kellogg by 1.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Kellogg by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

