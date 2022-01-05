Lincoln National Corp Acquires 134 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,666,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Allstate by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.34. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.