Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Up 116.5% in December

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the November 30th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 97,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $706,693.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 189,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,755 and have sold 59,891 shares valued at $433,278. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

LINC stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $202.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

