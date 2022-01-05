Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading 8.1% Higher

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.09. 6,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 686,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,966,000. Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,026,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 691.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

