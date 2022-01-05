Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.09. 6,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 686,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth $123,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 84.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

