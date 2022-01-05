Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $769,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,773,868 shares of company stock worth $112,884,996. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

