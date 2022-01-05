Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

LBTYA stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

