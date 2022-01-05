LHT (LHT) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. LHT has a market capitalization of $121,800.43 and approximately $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007914 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000812 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000110 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.