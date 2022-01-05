LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of LGI Homes worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 53.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH opened at $147.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

