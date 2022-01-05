Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Shares Down 0.3%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $136.20 and last traded at $136.20. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.65.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNZNF)

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other. The Fibers segment manufactures botanic cellulose fibers and markets them under the brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING. The Lenzing Tenchnik segment operates in the field of mechanical and plant engineering and offers engineering services.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.