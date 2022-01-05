LendingClub Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LendingClub in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

LC has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 348.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $505,633. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

