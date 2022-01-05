Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,404. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $445,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,862 shares of company stock worth $12,686,514. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

