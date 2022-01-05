Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Short Interest Up 89.4% in December

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWIM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

SWIM opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

