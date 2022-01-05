Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Largo Inc. is involved in production and supply of vanadium products. Largo Inc., formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Largo Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of LGO traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,700. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.79 million and a P/E ratio of 21.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. Largo Resources has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGO. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,846,000. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Largo Resources (LGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.