Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,053 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $180.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day moving average of $165.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.03 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.27.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

