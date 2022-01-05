Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Declares $2.00 Dividend

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the transportation company on Friday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR opened at $180.38 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $133.03 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.47.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.27.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.