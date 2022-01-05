Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $712.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $657.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.92. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $479.45 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

