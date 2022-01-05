Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $701.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $712.99. 11,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,752. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $479.45 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $657.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

