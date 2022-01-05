Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.61

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 3315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $993.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

