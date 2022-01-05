Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives C$39.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIF shares. Eight Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$36.81 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$31.10 and a 12 month high of C$50.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5599998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 113.21%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

