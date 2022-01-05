Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Up to $69.96

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.96, but opened at $71.74. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 27 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,072,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after buying an additional 426,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,476,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,304,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.