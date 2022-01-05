Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Shares of KOS opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.