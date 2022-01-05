Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.45 ($52.78).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a one year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

