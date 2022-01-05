KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KNYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $44.31.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

