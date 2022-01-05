Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $88.70 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $88.70 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001581 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00315531 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00137360 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00090147 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002200 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000765 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,617,805 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

