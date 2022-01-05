Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 830,211 shares.The stock last traded at $41.97 and had previously closed at $41.76.

KL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

