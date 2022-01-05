Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kforce Inc. and its subsidiaries provide professional staffing services and solutions to clients on both a temporary and permanent basis through our Technology and Finance and Accounting segments. Tech Segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients, focusing primarily on areas of information technology such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning and network architecture and security. FA segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients in areas such as accounting, transactional finance, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services and systems and controls analysis and documentation. Kforce Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $81.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,625,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,389 shares of company stock worth $5,145,304 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 18.2% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kforce by 167.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Kforce by 108.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

