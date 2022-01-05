keyTango (TANGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $512,996.20

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One keyTango coin can now be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. keyTango has a market capitalization of $512,996.20 and approximately $28,177.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, keyTango has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About keyTango

keyTango is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,642,660 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade keyTango should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase keyTango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

