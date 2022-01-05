Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Keyence from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.00.

OTCMKTS KYCCF opened at $637.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $633.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.37. Keyence has a 52 week low of $437.00 and a 52 week high of $711.32.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

