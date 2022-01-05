Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,168 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,661,000 after buying an additional 549,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 61.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 31,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.12.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

