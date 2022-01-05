Keybank National Association OH Sells 11,220 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,144 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,679,000 after purchasing an additional 481,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,995 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 609,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 311,372 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $95.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

