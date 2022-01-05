Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 220,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

